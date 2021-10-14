Sheda pleased state govt will help first-time house buyers

KUCHING (Oct 14): Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers’ Association (Sheda) is pleased that the state government is receptive to its proposals in providing some financial relief specifically for the B40 and M40 who are first-time house buyers, in the form of housing deposits.

During the recent courtesy call on Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, Sheda told the chief minister on the negative impact of Covid-19 and the need for the state to assist the critically cashflow strapped B40 and M40, who want to own homes but have been stripped off their savings during the pandemic.

Sheda president, Augustine Wong Chung Ho, said with the encouragement of the state government, Sheda had discussions with Mutiara Mortgage and pursued with the proposal via engagement and dialogue sessions with the State Financial Secretary Office.

“Sheda is most delighted to note that the engagements have been fruitful with the announcement by the chief minister that the deposit assistance scheme would be managed by Mutiara Mortgage and Credit Sdn Bhd (Mutiara).

“For this, Sheda would like to thank every stakeholder involved, and will continue to work with Mutiara and other collaborations,” said Wong.

He added that the chief minister had also announced that the Housing Deposit Assistance Scheme would be set up by the state government to assist the B40 and M40 first-time home buyers with RM10,000 for payment of house deposit.

“Such scheme not only encourages and enables the focused groups to have their own roof over their heads, but the Chief Minister’s Housing Assistance Scheme would also exacerbate recovery of the state housing industry,” he said.