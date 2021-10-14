Sibu’s Pasar Tamu Grand Height to finally reopen on Monday

SIBU (Oct 14): Pasar Tamu Grand Height at Jalan Mantis here will finally reopen on Monday (Oct 18), after being closed since the Movement Control Order (MCO) last year.

Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) councillor Thomas Tiong said the market will run from 4am to 9am daily.

In a statement, he reminded hawkers to ensure they comply strictly with standard operating procedures (SOPs) and that they have completed both doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

Tiong, who is the councillor in charge of the market, stressed hawkers and their assistants as well as customers must check-in with MySejahtera.

“It is a must for all traders to strictly comply with Sarawak Disaster Management Committee’s (SDMC) SOPs besides completing both doses of vaccine.

“Additionally, hawkers are required to ensure the cleanliness of their stalls and surrounding after trading with proper disposal of rubbish,” he said.

Parking bays designated for hawkers will be off limits during the tamu’s operating hours.

The market with over 20 stalls was set up in 2019.