Six new hemodialysis machines placed in 5 hospitals across state

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Oct 14): The Sarawak Social Welfare Department has purchased six hemodialysis machines through tender this year, which will be placed in five hospitals across the state, says Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development said Sarawak Heart Centre in Kota Samarahan would get two machines, while hospitals in Dalat, Saratok, Sarikei and Marudi would get one each.

“Sarawak Heart Centre already has 20 hemodialysis machines, and can accommodate 45 people a day. With two additional machines it will be able to accommodate 12 additional people a day,” she said at the presentation of the two new machines to the centre yesterday.

Fatimah said the placement of the hemodialysis machines in the hospitals is based on the number of kidney patients undergoing treatment, replacement of old and obsolete machines and high machine utilisation capacity.

She said RM249,000 was spent to purchase the six machines (RM41,500 each).

“Allocation for the Kidney Patients’ Special Assistance in Sarawak in 2020 was RM4,673,917, RM6,023,917 in 2021, and RM3.2 million in 2022,” she said.

Commenting on the 2022 budget speech by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, Fatimah said it would focus primarily on continuing to protect and restore the lives and livelihoods of people and businesses.

She said Sarawak, as a responsible and caring government, would continue to implement various incentives, initiatives and welfare assistance particularly to benefit the vulnerable and disadvantage groups.

With a total allocation of RM372 million next year, she said it should benefit the vulnerable and disadvantage segments of the society too.

“Initiatives introduced by the state government to help these people, among others, are the Sarawak Newborn Incentive, Post-Natal Assistance, Early Childhood and Care Institution, and Care Institution

“We also have the Kenyalang Gold Card, Hemodialysis Assistance, i-Suri Incentives, Family Empowerment Program (e-Life), Safe Haven for Homeless and Displaced Communities, and various welfare aids under the Welfare Department are included in the initiative too,” she said.