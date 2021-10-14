Youth claims trial to injuring woman during robbery in Kapit

SIBU (Oct 14): A 21-year-old man claimed trial in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of voluntarily causing hurt during a robbery in Kapit.

Judge Marutin Pagan freed Tinus Moses, who was unrepresented, on RM5,000 bail in two local sureties.

The court also fixed Nov 11 for pre-trial case management in Kapit.

Tinus was charged under Section 394 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum 20 years imprisonment and a fine, or to caning.

According to the charge, he allegedly robbed a 35-year-old woman on Aug 8 at around 8.45pm in a shop at Jalan Temenggong Jugah in Kapit.

He also allegedly injured the victim while he robbed her of RM600.