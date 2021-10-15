Friday, October 15
720 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah

Posted on Sabah

Bernama file photo shows a health worker conducting a Covid-19 swab test.

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 15): The “yo-yo-trend” continued in Sabah with 720 new Covid-19 cases registered on Oct 15.

Although it is quite difficult to predict the trend, Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said the cumulative infections in a 14-day period showed a declining trend.

“After dropping 60 cases yesterday, the total number of cases in Sabah today increased by 29 cases.

“New cases found from symptomatic screening are 253 or 35.14 per cent of the total figure. This is a sign that the level of SOP compliance among members of the public is not very satisfactory,” he said.

Meanwhile, of the 720 cases on Friday, 96.25 per cent are in Category 1 and 2, one Category 3 case, four patients in Category 4 and two Category 5 cases. Another 20 cases are still under evaluation,” he added.

