Acer to design different kind of product to counter global chip shortage

KUALA LUMPUR Hardware and electronics giant Acer aspires to design a “different kind of product” as the price of semiconductor chips and the electronic devices they power are expected to rise across the spectrum given that the global chip shortage is likely to last into late next year.

Acer Pan Asia Pacific president Andrew Hou said the initiative to ensure it has a wide selection of device component resources would relieve pressure on some specific chip shortages.

“The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) has announced the price hike into 2022 in September this year.

“It (price hike) is actually not in 2022 but right away as we are already seeing some chip vendors raising the price of semiconductor chips,” he said during Acer’s virtual press conference.

Hou believes this would cause rising inflation and increase costs across the supply chain.

“If the chipset vendors and the whole supply chain is pricing up, I think we have no choice (to raise the price of Acer products).

“We have to reflect the true cost up, which is already happening for some product lines in some countries,” he said.

It was reported that the prices of semiconductors have been rising since the last quarter of 2020 amid a global supply crunch.

“We have been chasing this shortage for over a year and the whole supply chain, especially in Taiwan, the integrated circuit design and foundry are working on it.

“It has improved a little bit but demand is too strong and this has caused the shortage, and the chip supplies could not be released sooner than we expected,” he said.

At the same time, Hou also revealed that in the third quarter of 2021, revenue from Malaysia grew 22 per cent year-on-year (y-oy).

He said commercial revenue recorded 179 per cent y-o-y, while revenue for the Chromebook laptop grew 1,994 per cent y-o-y.

Acer, he said, is number one in Malaysia for Chromebook since 2017.

According to International Data Corp (IDC) Quarterly Personal Computing Devices Tracker, Acer is also number one for consumer personal computers (PCs) and notebooks for the first half of 2021, as well as the top consumer gaming PC in Malaysia in the second quarter of 2021.

Acer recently introduced more than 20 new products including the Vero line of green devices which incorporate post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic and are shipped in recyclable packaging. — Bernama