At just 6.8 pct total national development expenditure, 12MP funds for S’wak don’t reflect needs, says Abg Jo

KUCHING (Oct 15): The RM4.47 billion allocation for Sarawak under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) is too low for the state’s needs to accelerate development, said Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The chief minister pointed out the allocation is merely 6.8 per cent of the total national development expenditure under the 12MP’s First Rolling Plan.

“The position of Sarawak as one of the three partners is properly recognised. It is noted that the Seventh Focus of the 12MP is ‘Boosting the Development of Sabah, Sarawak, and Less Developed States’.

“However, the allocation is low compared to our needs to accelerate and close the development gaps. The allocation clearly does not reflect the needs of Sarawak considering its size and level of development, as well as its status as an equal partner to the formation of Malaysia,” he told a virtual press conference here today.

Abang Johari said this following a courtesy call from Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and Deputy Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib.

He pointed out partnership revenue should be shared based on several factors.

“As an equal partner, Sarawak, as in all partnerships, the partnership revenue to be shared should be based on several factors including the state’s contribution to the federal coffers, including revenues received by the federal government through the exploitation of the state’s natural resources and the revenue received from the taxes derived from the state,” he explained.