Booster vaccine shot is normal practice – Dr Roland

MIRI (Oct 15): A doctor here has shot down the misconception of certain quarters that a booster shot against Covid-19 is necessary due to the ineffectiveness of the previous two doses.

Dr Roland Dom Mattu, chief medical officer at Columbia Asia Hospital, said this was a standard medical procedure against viral infections and should be taken by all frontliners and higher risk individuals.

“Don’t interpret the previous two shots as not working as a booster shot is just a normal medical practice,” he said after taking his booster shot at the hospital yesterday.

Dr Roland said this was necessary as he is classified by the Ministry of Health as a high risk individual, being a surgeon in the front line and also a senior citizen.

Enhancing body immunity with the booster shot is also a preventive step against the danger from mutations of Covid-19, and those eligible for the booster shots can have a peace of mind in staying safe by protecting themselves and others.

Sarawak is the first state in the country to administer Pfizer vaccines booster shots this week with priority for the high-risk and vulnerable individuals such as the frontliners, those with serious comorbidities and senior citizens.

Dr Roland said he has helped explain to his BEM church members on Sunday of this exercise under the national immunisation programme as Malaysia begins a shift from pandemic to endemic approach in dealing with Covid-19 infections.