Bung asks Umno branches to focus on preparing for GE15

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 15): Sabah Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin wants party members in the state to discuss towards strengthening the party’s machinery at their respective Umno branch meetings, to be held from Friday (October 15), to ensure the party’s victory in the coming 15th General Election (GE15).

The Sabah deputy chief minister said the branch meetings would be the focus, especially for the grassroot members, to improve the party in pursuit of its struggle for religion, race and country.

“Umno’s strength is from the grassroots, issues raised at the branch meetings will be brought to the division level.

“We must first set aside the question of holding post in the division or on becoming a candidate in the next GE, it is important that we strengthen the party machinery to ensure Umno’s victory in the next GE,” he said in a statement in conjunction with the Umno branch meetings which are required to be held from Friday until November 30.

Bung Moktar, who is also Umno Supreme Council member said Umno leaders and members should continue to build the strength of the party machinery.

He advised party members to ensure the branch meetings went smoothly and with discipline to maintain the party’s image, including complying with the stipulated standard operating procedures (SOP) to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Bung Moktar, who is Kinabatangan Umno division head also wants the branch heads to identify their members who are registered with their respective branches.

This would facilitate work during the GE and also easier for the party to help those who njeed help, he added. – Bernama