Covid-19: 97.82 pct of new cases in Sarawak in Category 1, 2

MIRI (Oct 15): About 97.82 per cent of the 1,009 new Covid-19 cases in Sarawak today are categorised in Category 1 (asymptomatic) and 2 (mild symptoms), said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC in its daily update said that 338 cases, or 33.5 per cent, were in Category 1 while 649 cases (64.32 per cent) were in Category 2.

“A total of 2.18 per cent of today’s cases, or 22 patients, accounted for cases in Category 3 (lung infection), Category 4 (lung infection and requiring oxygen) and Category 5 (lung infection and requiring ventilator support).

“There are three cases (0.3 per cent), five cases (0.5 per cent) and 14 cases (1.39 per cent) in Category 3, 4 and 5 respectively,” said the committee.

On the breakdown of new daily cases, Kuching remained on top with 267 positive cases, followed by Miri (192) and Sibu (105).

A total of 14 districts reported double-digit cases, with Daro recording 61 cases, Bintulu (49), Serian (40), Lawas (33), Kanowit (30), Betong (29), Mukah (27), Subis (22), Meradong (18), Sri Aman (14), Samarahan (14), Saratok (14), Limbang (13), and Sarikei (10).

Single-digit cases were reported in 19 districts, namely Simunjan and Bau (8); Lundu (7); Beluru (6); Kapit and Matu (5); Julau, Lubok Antu, Sebauh and Dalat (4); Kabong and Tanjung Manis (3); Song, Bukit Mabong and Selangau (2); and Pusa, Pakan, Tatau and Asajaya (1).

No new cases were reported in Tebedu, Belaga, Marudi and Telang Usan.

Sarawak also recorded 12 Covid-19 fatalities between Oct 5 to Oct 13, out of which four were Brought-In-Dead (BID) cases.

The deaths were recorded in Sibu (5), Kuching (2), Limbang (1), Serian (1), Kapit (1), Sarikei (1) and Betong (1).

The first BID case was a 94-year-old woman whose body was brought to Sarikei Hospital on Oct 5. She had high blood pressure.

SDMC said that the second BID case was recorded on Oct 10 and involved a 60-year-old woman whose body was brought to Sibu Hospital. She had neurological disease.

The third BID case, a 75-year-old woman whose body was brought to Sibu Hospital, was recorded on Oct 11. She had high blood pressure and diabetes.

The committee said that the fourth BID case was recorded on Oct 13 and involved a 62-year-old woman from Kuching whose body was brought to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH). She had no known comorbidities.