KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 15): The Health Ministry today reported another 7,420 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a tweet that the new cases brings the total number of cases in Malaysia to 2,377,033.

Today’s 7,420 is a slight drop in the number of Covid-19 cases from yesterday, which recorded 8,084 cases. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME