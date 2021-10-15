Duo caught transporting illegal immigrants in Lachau

KUCHING (Oct 15): The Sarawak General Operations Force (GOF) arrested a man and a woman on Oct 11, after they were allegedly found transporting illegal immigrants into the country in Lachau, Sri Aman around noon.

In a statement, GOF Sarawak Brigade commander SAC Saini Bongkek said three male illegal immigrants were also arrested.

“Checks revealed that none of the illegal immigrants, believed to be Indonesians, were holding any valid travelling documents,” he said.

Saini said all five individuals have been handed over to Sri Aman police for investigation under Section 15 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (Atipsom) Act 2007, Section 6(1) of the Immigration Act 1959 (Act 155), and the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.

Saini said the GOF also ordered a total of 32 illegal immigrants to return to their own country during five different incidences between Oct 11 and 13 in Bau and Serian.

One of the incidents at an oil palm plantation in Serian on Oct 13 involved a seven-year-old boy, who was among seven others found hiding in the bushes, he said.

“They were found to be suspiciously hiding among the bushes, which prompted GOF personnel to conduct checks. It was later revealed that none of them had any valid travelling documents to enter the country,” said Saini.

Between Jan 1 and Oct 13 this year, the GOF recorded a total of 265 raids involving the arrest of 358 individuals.

Among those arrested were 70 locals, comprising 62 males and two females, who allegedly transported illegal immigrants into the country.

The GOF also gave 684 orders for illegal immigrants to return to their own country.

“Between that period, we have also seized a total of 85 vehicles and made seizures worth around RM6.39 million,” Saini added.