Duo in Sibu jailed a month, fined RM1,000 each for unlicensed possession of pangolin scales

SIBU (Oct 15): The Sessions Court here today sentenced two men to one month in prison and fined them RM1,000 each in default one month’s jail for possessing 4,468 pieces of pangolin scales without a licence.

Andrew Talie, 34, and an 18-year-old were convicted on their own guilty pleas to a charge under Section 29(2) of the Wild Life Protection Ordinance 1998 (Chapter 26) read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

Section 29(2) provides for a maximum one year in prison and a maximum fine of RM10,000.

According to the charge, they were found with 4,468 pieces of pangolin (Manis javanica) scales on Oct 12, 2021 at 7.39am by the side of Jalan Tanah Wang.

Upon investigation, Sarawak Forestry Corporation officers found neither of them had any valid permission or licence from the controller of Wild Life for having the protected animal parts in their possession.