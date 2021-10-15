Fatimah: Sarawak Women’s Day 2021 to be celebrated Nov 23

KUCHING (Oct 15): Sarawak Women’s Day 2021 (HW21) celebration on Nov 23 themed ‘Sarawak Women in Scholarly Writing’ (Ekspresi Tinta Wanita) will be a hybrid event, says Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

“This celebration is an annual highlight in the calendar of Sarawak Women and Family Department (JKWS). It is to recognise and appreciate the contribution of women in various fields,” she said during a press conference at Wisma Wanita here yesterday.

According to Fatimah, similar to previous Women’s Day celebrations, a manuscript along the theme of this year’s celebration, ‘Sarawak Women in Scholarly Writing’ published by JKWS will be launched Nov 20 by wife of Yang di-Pertua Negeri, Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Ragad Kurdi Taib at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK).

The guests of honour for this year’s celebration will be Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and his wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang.

“The physical event will take place Nov 23 at BCCK beginning 10pm, limited to 200 people in accordance with standard operating procedures.

“Those attending the physical event will be ministers, junior ministers, MPs, assemblymen, heads of governmental departments, Sarawak Women and Family Council (MWKS ) and various women’s organisations (non -governmental organisations), ” she informed.

Fatimah added that 40 districts throughout Sarawak will join the celebration through live streaming and Zoom application.

She revealed that the event will feature an interaction session between the Chef Minister and those joining the celebration virtually at various districts.

Also present at the press conference were Assistant Minister of Welfare, Community Welfare, Women, Family and Child Development Datuk Francis Harden Hollis and JWKS Director Norita Bawi.