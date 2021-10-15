Four cops charged with corruption



KOTA KINABALU (Oct 15): Five policemen, including a senior police officer claimed trial in the Special Court for corruption here on Friday to separate charges of accepting money from a man between 2014 and 2018 as inducements not to take action against him under the Dangerous Drugs Act.

Inspector Joevian Gubal Michael, 41, sergeant Azizul Ismail, 32, corporal Hairul Amid, 36, constable Afizul Azwan Anuar, 29, and corporal Abdullah Bakir, 44, were charged under Section 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission 2009, punishable under Section 24 (1) of the same Act before judge Abu Bakar Manat.

Four of them are attached to the Kota Belud police station while the other one is stationed at the Sabah Police Headquarters in Kepayan.

Joevian, Azizul and Afizul faced four charges each, Hairul had five charges while Abdullah faced 18 charges.

The five accused persons had allegedly accepted various amounts of money between RM50 to RM900 from the 39-year-old man for the said purpose at bank branches in Kota Belud, Ranau and Tuaran between 2014 and 2018.

The judge fixed November 24 for handing over relevant documents to the accused persons and all of them were allowed to be released on bail with one local surety.

Joviean, Hairul and Abdullah were released on RM10,000 bail each with RM4,000, RM4,000 and RM5,000 deposits respectively while Afizul and Azizul were granted RM8,000 bail each with RM4,000 and RM3,000 deposits respectively for all their charges.

The court also ordered all the accused persons to report to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission office in Kota Kinabalu once in two months and their passports to be impounded by court if any.

The accused persons were reminded by the court not to disturb any of the prosecution’s witnesses.

Joviean and Azizul were represented by counsel Sylyester Kuan, Hairul was represented by counsel Azhier Farhan Arisin while Afizul and Abdullah were defended by counsel PJ Perira.