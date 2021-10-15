MA63: Opposition bloc supports amendment of Federal Constitution, says Wan Junaidi

KUCHING (Oct 15): Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Menteri (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar today said that the opposition bloc in the Dewan Rakyat has agreed in principle to the proposed amendment to the Federal Constitution to make it in line with the relevant provisions of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

He said several meetings had been held with the political parties from the bloc, during which they pledged their support to the proposed amendment.

“I have met with Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) to get their support and have also held separate meetings with Warisan and Pakatan Harapan (PH) recently,” he said at the meet-and-greet session with the Sarawak media practitioners here today.

Wan Junaidi said he had also talked to Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun about tabling the amendment for first reading on Oct 25 and second reading on Oct 28.

On Sarawak’s application to the Election Commission (EC) for a redelineation of parliamentary constituencies in the state, Wan Junaidi said the matter would be discussed with the federal government soon and is expected to be resolved by 2023 at the latest.

He said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg had wanted the parliamentary seats in Sabah and Sarawak to be increased to more than 30 per cent from the current 20 per cent out of the total 222 seats.

“The redelineation exercise is in line with the Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s proposal and demand for the number of parliamentary seats in the peninsula to not make up a two-third majority that can automatically pass a bill in Parliament, which is likely to jeopardise the interests of the Malaysian Borneo,” he added. — Bernama