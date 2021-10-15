Ministries, SDMC working on raising incoming flights to Sarawak, says Abd Karim

KUCHING (Oct 15): The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture is working very closely with the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) and Ministry of Transport to increase flight frequency to Sarawak, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister pointed out that as of Oct 1, SDMC had gradually increased incoming flight frequency to Sarawak from 22 to 87 flights weekly from Kuala Lumpur, Kota Kinabalu, Penang, Johor Bahru, Labuan, and Singapore to various destinations, namely Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu, Miri, and Limbang.

“I believe that the number will be further increased soon,” he said today during the official launch of the ‘Jom Ke Sarawak’ campaign – the first interstate campaign since the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the pandemic had given his ministry, agencies, and tourism industry players time to brainstorm on re-strategising Sarawak’s future tourism objectives and to recalibrate the focus on sustainable tourism through the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy.

Other than increasing accessibility and connectivity to Sarawak, the strategy also includes developing the rich natural environment, festivals and events, museums, cultural products, and providing more training to the tourism workforce and local communities, he said.

“Moving forward, I am very optimistic that Sarawak will be able to form a ‘green travel bubble’ with our neighbouring countries such as Singapore, Brunei, and Indonesia, as international borders start to open up,” he said.

Abdul Karim noted that finally being able to reopen to domestic and regional travellers soon would bring healing to the economy, restore and create employment opportunities, and bring the tourism sector back to life.

“In terms of administering the recovery plan for the tourism industry, my ministry will ensure the continuity of executing strategic action plans with our responsible tourism initiatives that prioritise on empowering the communities, enforcing environmental protection, and ensuring economic viability in line with the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy,” he said.

Abdul Karim said with the interstate travel ban lifted, the safety of both locals and travellers to Sarawak would continue to be the main priority.

“Stringent Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) such as social distancing and hygiene protocols will continue to be enforced and observed in every destination within the state.

“All tourists must be fully vaccinated and must also produce a negative rt-PCR or rtk-Antigen test result within three days before arrival in Sarawak. Children below the age of 18 entering Sarawak with their fully vaccinated parents will be exempted from quarantine,” he said.

On the Jom Ke Sarawak campaign, Abdul Karim said with packages from as low as RM176 for a three-day, two-night stay, it is very affordable for visitors to discover Sarawak at its fullest potential.

“Given the positive response and with the recent announcement of the reopening of the tourism sector by SDMC, the Jom Ke Sarawak campaign with the ‘buy now, travel later’ concept is definitely ideal for your next travel plan to Sarawak, even more so with the attractive package it offers.

“Furthermore, with the advancement of technology, you can just book your trip conveniently with just a few swipes of your finger through Shopee Malaysia,” he said.

Among those present at the launch were ministry permanent secretary Hii Chang Kee, STB CEO Sharzede Datu Salleh Askor, STB deputy CEO Yusfida Khalid, Sarawak Tourism Federation president Audry Wan Ullok, and Association of Sarawak Inbound Agencies president Philip Yong.