Most farmers under Fama not affected economically by pandemic – Chairman

MIRI (Oct 15): Most farmers under Federal Agriculture Marketing Authority (Fama) are not affected economically by the current pandemic, as their produce are easily sold and consumed by people daily.

In stating this, Fama chairman Datuk Mohd Fasiah Mohd Fakeh said currently farmers under Fama are not much affected by the pandemic as food is one of the most important sources of living.

“We went to see if our farmers experienced any difficulties during this current pandemic, but most are not.

“However, if there are any farmers here who have problems related to their produce, they must get in touch with Fama. I’m sure the state Fama director can help them market their produce,” he said.

Mohd Fasiah, who is also Sabak Bernam MP, told reporters this after presenting Mafi Prihatin aid to staff of Ministry of Health (KKM) serving at Miri Hospital yesterday afternoon.

Also present were Sarawak Fama director Abdul Ja’afar Lian and Miri Hospital director Dr Jack Wong.

Mafi Prihatin is an initiative of Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (Mafi) through Fama to help targeted groups who are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic as well as to appreciate their roles as frontliners.

The in-kind contribution comprises vegetables and fruits from local farmers as well as food industry products under Fama.

“Mafi Prihatin programme was launched in January 2021 and it has been enhanced with the involvement of the private sector as their strategic partners, in line with the ‘whole-of-nation’ approach that requires collaboration of the community and the government in the war against Covid-19,” said Mohd Fasiah.

Apart from frontliners, he said the Mafi Prihatin aid has also been channelled to flood victims and non-governmental organisations in need.

“This Mafi Prihatin programme has been very effective in giving benefits to many parties, especially during this challenging time.

“The benefit is also received by frontliners and this has indirectly motivated them to continue their war against Covid-19,” he added.

He disclosed that up to October 9, Mafi Prihatin through Fama has benefited 38,874 people in 206 locations nationwide with a total contribution of 84.61 metric tons of food and produce.

In Sarawak alone, a total of 1,511 people in 14 locations throughout the state have received Mafi Prihatin aid, he added.

Meanwhile, on behalf of 1,700 Miri Hospital staff, Dr Wong expressed his thanks and gratitude to Mafi and Fama for the contributions.

He said there is no doubt the battle against Covid-19 is tough and is still ongoing, and the impact actually extends beyond frontliners to everyone in the society.

“But we are glad to see different agencies, public and private sectors actually working together to contribute what they have, to help others in need.

“Contributions like this really show that we care for each other in this challenging time, which is very much in line with the ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ concept mooted by our Prime Minister,” he said.