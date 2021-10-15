Muara Tuang factory worker injures fingers in dough rolling machine

KUCHING (Oct 15): A worker injured fingers on his left hand when they somehow got caught in a dough rolling machine at a Jalan Muara Tuang food factory around 10.30am today.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the victim’s hand was successfully extricated from the machine using a special tool.

The 22-year-old was later brought to the Sarawak General Hospital for medical treatment in Bomba’s Emergency Medical Rescue Services’ ambulance.

At the time of writing, the victim was said to be in a stable condition, however no other information was available on the severity of his injury.

At the scene were firefighters from the Batu Lintang and Kota Samarahan fire stations.

Bomba wrapped up the operation at 11.50am.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.