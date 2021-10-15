Mukah cops nab habitual druggie, on hunt for dealer nicknamed ‘Gaya’

SIBU (Oct 15): Mukah police arrested a 22-year-old on suspicion of drug abuse yesterday and are on the hunt for another individual nicknamed `Gaya’ to assist with the investigation.

Mukah police chief DSP Muhamad Rizal Alias said the suspect was arrested during a raid on an unnumbered house at Jalan Dijih, Sungai Sebakong, off Jalan Sibu-Selangau around 3pm.

“A body check on the suspect found him in possession of two small transparent straw tubes and one small transparent plastic packet in the right side of his pocket, each containing crystal lumps suspected to be methamphetamine weighing about 0.5 grams,” he said in a media statement.

Muhamad Rizal said the drugs have an estimated street value of RM150.

He revealed the suspect has been involved in drugs since 2015 and the latest urine test also returned positive for drugs.

“Further investigation revealed that he obtained the drugs from `Gaya’ and their last deal done was on Oct 12,” said the police chief.

Muhamad Rizal said the police would continue surveillance in the Selangau area to locate ‘Gaya’.

He added the case is being investigated under Sections 12(2) and 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.