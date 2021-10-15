NUMed, UoRM address issue of mental health

KUCHING (Oct 15): The Covid-19 pandemic has affected every industry and everyone with negative implications on mental health.

Two prominent UK universities, Newcastle University Medicine Malaysia (NUMed) and University of Reading Malaysia (UoRM) have taken initiatives to address the issue of mental health in society.

NUMed, an international branch campus of Newcastle University, UK, recently held a webinar on ‘The Way Forward: Vocalising Our Mental Health’.

In support of the College of Physicians and Relate Malaysia, the third instalment of its ongoing webinar series focused on raising awareness about mental health in Malaysia by helping the public understand how to effectively respond to crises, normalise conversations and break stigmas related to mental health.

According to Premila Nair, chief operation officer of NUMed, as mental health issues emerge and become more visible, it is critical to highlight these issues to the general public while encouraging people to speak up about mental health.

“We live in a society where we fear sharing about a lot of things. There’s fear of being judged, or looked at differently when we open up about our vulnerabilities.

“Hence, the purpose of this webinar is to inspire people to speak up about their mental wellbeing and to normalise the mental health narrative in today’s world,” said Premila, a passionate mental health advocate.

Meanwhile provost of UoRM, Prof Wing Lam stated that there are many factors contributing to mental health issues with stress as one of the main factors.

He said stress comes in many forms, like the stress of assignment deadlines, coping with workloads, examinations, frustration with friends, financial problems and personal relationships, all of which can contribute to higher stress levels.

During the global pandemic, the stress of self-isolation and being stuck at home without being able to meet friends or lead a normal life can also affect mental wellbeing.

University students too face many kinds of stress including pressure of doing well academically, pressure from parents, family and peers. Students need to maintain a healthy mental state to get the most out of university in terms of academic progress and personal development.

“The important thing is to engage with students as much as possible, particularly during the pandemic when they are studying remotely. Students need to feel connected as part of a community like in campus. When students are studying online, lecturers should be monitoring the general wellbeing of students in their class as much as they can and look out for early warning signs such as skipping of lectures or missing assignment deadlines,” explained Wing.

University students face numerous hurdles during their course of study and it is prudent to speak up when something feels burdensome or bothering at the back of minds.

“Seeking treatment and help is a vital step in dealing with mental health concerns. Remember that seeking help is not a sign of weakness but rather of strength.

“Help need not have to come only from professional but could be family members or close friends. Share your thoughts with them so you know you are alone on this path,” said Premila.

Wing stated that most universities have a professionally trained and qualified student welfare officer to deal with such issues and should be the first port of call.

“Sometimes, just talking to another person about an issue can help lift the weight off one’s shoulders. Students may also approach their academic tutor, parents and friends for support. Parents or friends can contact the student support centre at the university for further advice if required,” he added.

For more information and updates on world-class UK higher education in Malaysia, log on to www.theglobalscholars.com.