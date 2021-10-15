Petronas chairman Mohd Bakke calls on Abg Johari

KUCHING (Oct 15): Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) chairman Tan Sri Mohd Bakke Salleh paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg for the first time yesterday after taking over the top post of the oil giant in August from Tan Sri Ahmad Nizam Salleh.

Apart from his current capacities in Petronas board, Mohd Bakke is also serving Telekom Malaysia Berhad as chairman since May 11, 2020, according to Petronas press statement issued in July to announce the retirement of Ahmad Nizam.

Prior to Telekom Malaysia, Mohd Bakke was chairman of Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) from July 1, 2019 to April 30, 2020.

Before his appointment to Felda’s chairmanship, Mohd Bakke held various positions in Sime Darby Group, including as the Group chief executive officer and president of Sime Darby Berhad from 2010.

In 2017, after the de-merger of the Group, he was appointed executive deputy chairman and managing director of Sime Darby Plantation Berhad until his retirement in mid-2019.

Prior to Sime Darby, Mohd Bakke was the group managing director of Felda Holdings Berhad in 2005. He subsequently took the role of Group president and CEO of Felda Global Ventures Holdings Berhad in January 2009.

Prior to the stint in Felda, he was the Group MD and CEO of Lembaga Tabung Haji from 2001 to 2005 and served as the chairman of Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad from April 2008 to July 2010, the Petronas press statement said.

Mohd Bakke’s vast experience serving various organisations in diverse capacities will help ensure Petronas’ business longevity and steer the company towards achieving its ambitions of becoming a progressive energy entity as it charts its growth forward, it added.

Accompanying him during the visit to the Chief Minister’s Office in Petra Jaya here yesterday were Petronas CEO Tengku Muhammad Taufik Tengku Aziz and its board member Dato Ibrahim Baki.

Mohd Bakke also took time to pay courtesy call on Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan who is also Second Minister of Urban Development and Natural Resources, Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industry Terminal and Entrepreneur Development.

Among those to welcome the Petronas delegates at Awang Tengah’s office in Wisma Sumber Alam here were Assistant Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais and Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Law, State-Federal Relationship and Project Monitoring) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.