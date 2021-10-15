PM: Klang Valley moves to Phase Four of Recovery Plan on Monday

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 15): Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya will join Melaka to move from Phase Three to Four of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) on October 18, Putrajaya announced today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said Kelantan, Perak, Penang, Sabah and Kedah will move from Phase Two to Three on the same day as well.

“Seeing as these states will be moving into different phases, this means the entire Malaysia is now under Phase Three,” Ismail said in a statement.

“These movements are in line with the guidelines in the NRP and rate of vaccination in the country. The Ministry of Health has reported cases have been below 10,000 for two weeks in a row.

“Adding to that, as of yesterday, our vaccination rate for adults is 95 per cent for one dose and 91.2 per cent for two doses.”

Ismail announced several easing of restrictions: allowing highway rest stops to operate 24 hours a day, while e-hailing vehicles can resume carrying passengers without restrictions from tomorrow.

The quarantine period for fully vaccinated travellers from abroad has also been reduced to seven days, and 10 days for partially or non-vaccinated travellers.

As for those with close contact, fully vaccinated individuals are to be quarantined for seven days and 10 days for non-vaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals.

Previously the mandatory quarantine period was 14 days with a second test to be done on the 10th day of quarantine.

Apart from that, cyber cafes in states under Phase Three can operate at 80 per cent capacity while those in Phase Four at 100 per cent.

“The Cabinet will also be allowed to go for their umrah,” he said, referring to the Muslim rite of minor pilgrimage to Mecca.

“This is in line with our decision to remove the need for a MyTravelPass to go overseas. This will come into effect on Monday, October 18.”

Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Selangor transitioned from Phase Two to Phase Three of the NRP on October 1, 2021. — Malay Mail