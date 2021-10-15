Putrajaya moots shortening or removing quarantine for fully vaccinated tourists

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 15): Malaysia could shorten or remove the mandatory quarantine order for fully vaccinated inbound visitors as it prepares to open the country’s borders after nearly two years of closure.

The National Recovery Council made the announcement after chairing its fourth meeting this morning.

Its chairman, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, said the quarantine order waiver will be part of the mutual recognition of vaccine certificates already adopted by several countries.

“We were informed that the government is already considering opening its borders to fully-vaccinated visitors from certain countries without having to undergo quarantine,” Muhyiddin told reporters here.

“This is a positive development.”

Malaysians are already allowed to travel domestically.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri lifted the interstate travel ban officially on Monday as most states shifted into the third phase of the National Recovery Plan, thanks to the speed of the Covid-19 vaccination rate.

International travel restrictions were also lifted.

The Ministry of Health said 91.2 per cent of the country’s adult population have been fully vaccinated as of yesterday.

Minister of Health Khairy Jamaluddin also announced this week that the government will soon administer booster shots while ramping up inoculation for teenagers.

Muhyiddin, who is also the immediate former prime minister, said the decision to consider opening international borders is expected to revive Malaysia’s economy, particularly tourism, one of the most badly affected industries.

“I am sure it would make the economy vibrant again especially for tourism, international conventions, retailers and others apart from making it easier for business and social travellers to come here,” he said.

“I hope the reopening of our borders, a crucial aspect in the effort to heal the country, can be executed safely and immediately.” — Malay Mail