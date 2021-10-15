Kuching woman fined RM2,000 for threatening to kill care centre employee

KUCHING (Oct 15): A woman was fined RM2,000 in default two months in jail by the Magistrate’s Court here yesterday for threatening to kill an employee of a care centre for the elderly in February.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali passed the sentence on Cynthia Pui Yan Yan, 35, after she pleaded guilty to the charge under Section 506 of the Penal Code.

According to the charge, Pui had allegedly threatened to kill Nina Ernie Stiben, 31, on February 12, at about 7.45pm at a care centre for the elderly in Lorong Laksamana Cheng Ho here.

Based on the evidence of the case, the accused, who is a granddaughter of an elderly woman who was taken care of at the care centre, came to see Nina on the day of the incident.

She then accused Nina of injuring her grandmother and threatened to kill Nina.

The incident was witnessed by the employer of the care centre for the elderly.

Nina then lodged a police report and the accused was arrested on March 4.

The prosecution was conducted by Inspector Mohd Adzmei Ahmad while the accused was represented by a lawyer from Teng Alex and Company.