Sabah moving to Phase Three on Monday

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 15):Sabah will transition from Phase Two to Phase Three of the National Recovery Plan on Oct 18, Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun announced on Friday.

“Sabah has qualified to move to Phase Three (of the) National Recovery Plan, with effect from Oct 18, 2021,” he said in his Twitter post.

In Phase Three, all economic activities are expected to operate, except high-risk activities listed in the ‘negative’ list.

In Sabah, theme park, family entertainment centre, indoor playground, karaoke and activities that complicate physical distancing are still under negative list.