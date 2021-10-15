Sentiments on plantation still negative despite ESG efforts

KUCHING: Sentiments on the plantation sector from the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) perspective is still negative despite efforts being made to improve this situation, analysts observed.

In a report, the research team at MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) said in spite Malaysia’s efforts in improving agriculture practices since 1917, the plantation sector still had to deal with heavy criticism and misconceptions with regards to the effect of production on ESG related issues.

It believe there are some misconceptions in the palm oil sector as portrayed by international organisations, affecting the industry’s reputation.

“This is despite palm oil being the most efficient and affordable source of vegetable oil,” it opined in a sector focus.

Nevertheless, in response to all the negative ESG perceptions, the Malaysian Palm Oil Committee (MPOC) came out with a few new policies in 2019 called Malaysia’s “Green Deal” to enhance palm oil sustainability and the policies.

These policies include capping total oil palm cultivated acreage to 6.5m hectares, no new planting of oil palm in peatland areas, a ban on conversion of forest reserves for oil cultivation, and make palm oil plantation maps available for public access.

Also in-line with all perceptions that palm oil caused biodiversity loss, Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities (MPIC) has come out with an initiative to organise a foundation called Malaysian Palm Oil Green Conservation Foundation (MPOGCF).

MIDF Research noted that every single tonne of CPO produced by companies in Malaysia, it will allocate RM1 to the foundation.

The objectives MPOGCF include encouraging and supporting conservation initiatives and sustainable practices within the industry, initiating and supporting reforestation programme of degraded forests, and providing assistance for wildlife and biodiversity research.

MPOGCF also aims to fund conservation activities including related promotional activities and awareness programmes.

Meanwhile, on the palm oil near term outlook, MIDF Research believe the palm oil supply tightness situation will likely remain at least until end of this year, given limited recovery of yield due to shortages of skilled harvesters, better demand outlook on the back of better economic activities locally and globally, and upcoming La Nina weather phenomenon.

“On the demand front, we believe replenishment activities to import more palm oil will continue to be healthy bolstered by upbeat activities in HORECA segment in China and India.

“On another note, price-wise, we anticipate that the CPO price will remain favourable in 4Q21 supported by tight inventory supply in our local plantation industry,” it said.

All in, MIDF Research retained its positive stance on the plantation sector.