Some 100 Kapit frontliners receive Covid-19 booster dose

MIRI (Oct 15): Some 100 healthcare frontliners in Kapit received the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine booster dose at Dewan Sri Baleh vaccination centre (PPV) today, said the Sarawak Information Department Kapit.

According to PPV coordinator Dr Adeline Dihom, the priority for the booster dose will be given to healthcare staff members before focusing on other groups.

“In the first and second week of October, the focus will be on healthcare frontliners as they are in direct contact with the virus. After that, we will focus on the high-risk groups such as senior citizens,” said Dr Adeline.

Dr Adeline added that the booster dose will only be given to those who have completed the two doses of Pfizer vaccine more than six months ago.

“Individuals with weak immune system will be given the booster dose in November, depending on the latest update by the State Health Department,” she added.