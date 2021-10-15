URUS will not likely impact banks in the long run

KUCHING: Analysts do not expect the newly introduced Financial Management and Resilience Programme (URUS) initiative to impact banks in the long term period, thanks to ample liquidity in the system, with the banks being well capitalised.

According to a joint statement from banking associations and the Credit Counselling and Debt Management Agency (AKPK), URUS would see banks setting aside an estimated RM1 billion to fund the cost of the reduction in interest/profit costs, including interest/profit waiver for eligible B50 customers.

Under URUS, AKPK will provide the customers with personalised financial plans that are developed holistically, taking into account the customers’ financial circumstances and ability to afford the repayment of all the customer’s financing obligations.

URUS is a scheme that is open to individual customers, on application, who are under an existing repayment assistance programmes as at September 30, 2021, and meet the stipulated criteria that include either loss of employment or reduction of income of at least 50 per cent.

Public Investment Bank Bhd (PublicInvest Research) said the quantum of RM1 billion was “certainly a more manageable one and less of a surprise as when the idea was first mooted in mid-September. ”

“With clarity admittedly lacking then, it was also merely an instruction by the Ministry of Finance for banks to work on the exemption from interest payments for loan moratorium recipients under the B50 category for the October to December period of 2021,” it said in its review yesterday.

“While we are not likely to see banks refraining from funding any particular segment of borrowers due to the notion of higher risk profiles so as long as they remain creditworthy, we have however seen cautionary statements from one particular ratings agency.”

S&P Global Ratings, in late-September, noted that the downside systemic risks for Malaysian banks were on the rise. Affirming long-term and short-term issuer credit ratings, they however said the outlook on all the five Malaysian banks they rated is negative.

Reasons cited were that the economic risk trend for Malaysia had turned negative and that Malaysian banks were also facing rising risk in the competitive environment due to negative government intervention.

In a statement released overnight, BNM said it welcomed the move and further encouraged those who are not eligible for URUS to also approach their banks to discuss other repayment solutions that suit their financial circumstances.

Separately, BNM also said there will be further enhancements to its Fund for SMEs in Budget 2022, targeted at assisting businesses in their cash flow management and repositioning themselves with the reopening of the economy.

“Short-term volatilities notwithstanding, current assistance programs are notably one-off in nature. Any modification losses incurred will eventually be unwound over the years. Liquidity in the system is still ample, with the banks well capitalised,” PublicInvest Research added.

“We expect rate normalisation in 2022 and anticipated economic recoveries will bring about asset quality improvements and loans growth for banks, all of these medium- to longer-term boons to the sector. We do not see conditions getting significantly worse than 2020 levels.

“While we maintain our neutral view on the sector, it continues to be with a positive bias given its lagging valuations relative to the broader market.”