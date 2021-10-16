Bukit Aman CID chief: Four police reports lodged on Pandora Papers, investigations underway

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 16): Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan today said that the police have received four police reports in relation to the Pandora Papers exposé.

In a statement this evening, Abd Jalil said that out of the four reports, two have been classified as no further action (NFA) as it was related to a memorandum urging authorities to initiate an investigation into the leaked documents.

“On the other two reports, the police have opened investigation papers and have interviewed the complainant.

“One investigation paper has already been handed over to Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) on October 14, while another will be handed over to BNM on October 18,” he said.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that the Government would not interfere with any investigations by enforcement agencies in relation to the Pandora Papers.

He said that the government will leave it to enforcement agencies to read the report and carry out an investigation into Malaysians mentioned in the leaked documents, adding that actions can be taken against anyone based on their findings.

The Pandora Papers was released by the Consortium of Investigative Journalists on October 3, is a hoard of data reportedly involving some 11.9 million documents and 2.9 terabytes of data — used to expose supposedly corrupt dealings of the global elite.

It is the largest trove of leaked offshore data in history with documents coming from offshore service providers operating in Anguilla, Belize, Singapore, Switzerland, Panama, Barbados, Cyprus, Dubai, the Bahamas, the British Virgin Islands, Seychelles and Vietnam.

Malaysians mentioned in the documents include former finance minister Tun Daim Zainuddin, former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, PKR’s Selayang MP William Leong, and current Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz. — Malay Mail