Bukit Aman: Two investigation papers initiated against anti-vaxxers for spreading fake news

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 16): Federal police today said that two investigation papers have been initiated on two individuals believed to be anti-vaxxers.

In a statement this evening, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department Chief Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan said that the first case is in relation to a viral video of a woman falsely claiming that two children in Ipoh died after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Investigations will be done under Section 505(b), which penalises those who make such remarks with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, and Section 504 of the Penal Code, which is intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace.

“The investigation paper would be handed to the state prosecutor soon for further action,” he said.

The second investigation paper is related to a Tweet by a user named [email protected], who alleged that 41 teachers died after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Investigations will be done under Section 500 of the Penal Code for defamation, Section 505 © of the Penal Code for intent to incite or which is likely to incite any class or community of persons to commit any offence against any other class or community of persons and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for misusing network facilities.

“The investigation paper is still with the police as we are waiting for a profiling report from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC),” he said.

Yesterday, the Health Ministry (MoH) lodged several police reports against anti-vaccine groups who had spread false information that threaten public health.

Its minister, Khairy Jamaluddin through a Tweet on his official Twitter site hoped that follow-up action, including investigation and prosecution, could be expedited. — Malay Mail