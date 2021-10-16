Bukit Goram rep praises frontliners in Kapit for containing Covid-19

KAPIT (Oct 16): Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit Unyat applauded frontliners here for being able to keep Covid-19 in the district under control.

“The number of Covid-19 positive cases were managed well and under control because of the concerted efforts to safeguard public health.

“The Kapit Division Disaster Management Committee (KDDMC) worked very closely with the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), and all elected representatives, that we are able to manage the pandemic well,” said Jamit when officiating at a frontliners’ appreciation function here on Friday.

He said the turning point in the fight against Covid-19 in Kapit was the mass vaccination programme from March to Sep 2021.

“Chief Minister of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari visited Kapit on June 10 to attend the ‘Covid-19 pandemic briefing’. He approved the outreach vaccination programme which helped to speed up the vaccination programme.

“Apart from the static vaccination centre at Sri Baleh, the mobile teams traveled the length and width of Kapit to rural longhouses and schools to carry out vaccination exercise.

“Abang Johari, he understands the real challenge of Kapit. Kapit is one-third of the state’s land mass, rugged terrain, longhouses were far apart in the rural rivers only accessible by river transport. Our mobile teams comprising of health workers and volunteers overcome all those obstacles to provide vaccination to them,” he said

“Now, Covid-19 has been categorised as an endemic. This does not mean that it is no more a threat. I appeal to all of you to adopt new normal of living as a preventive measure. What is important is to practice personal hygiene, wear face masks whenever outside the house, clean hands using the sanitizer, always scan body temperature, and stay away from crowded places,” he said.

Later, Jamit handed out appreciation letters to frontliners from government departments, agencies and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) including from the Malaysian Red Crescent Society Kapit Chapter, Lions Club Kapit and Kapit Lighthouse.

Also at the function were Kapit Deputy Resident Galong Luang and Kapit Assistant Health Officer Dr Leong Oey Kit.

Kapit police chief DSP Freddy Bian, Bukit Mabong District Officer Robert Liman, Plagus assemblyman’s administrative officer Wallace Hilter, Temenggong Dato Wilfred Billy Panyau, Lions Club Kapit president Wong Siew Siang, Malaysian Red Crescent Society Kapit Chapter secretary David Chuo, and heads of departments and agencies were also present.