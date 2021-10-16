Bushfire ravages two acres of land in Bekenu

MIRI (Oct 16): Firefighters were deployed to put out a bushfire near a department store in Bekenu town near here on Friday (Oct 15).

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Law Poh Kiong said a team from the Batu Niah station was dispatched to the site after receiving a call at around 4.34pm.

“Upon arrival, the team found that the bushfire involved about two acres of land.

“The flames were doused with a hose and fire beaters until it was fully extinguished,” he added.

Law added that the operation ended at 5.43pm.