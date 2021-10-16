Covid-19: 12 fatalities recorded in S’wak from Oct 4 to 15, including two BID cases

KUCHING (Oct 16): Sarawak recorded 12 Covid-19 fatalities from between Oct 4 to 15, including two Brought-In-Dead (BID) cases, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC said the first BID case was a 31-year-old woman whose body was brought to Saratok Hospital.

“The death occured on Oct 4, and the victim had comorbidities of hypertension, dyslipidemia and obesity,” the committee said in its daily Covid-19 update today.

Another BID case was recorded in Bintulu on Oct 11, involving a 73-year-old man with obstructive lung disease.

On Oct 12, a death was recorded in Sarikei involving a man aged 65 with cancer.

Three deaths were recorded on Oct 13. One was recorded in Serian involving a man aged 74 with diabetes, heart disease and chronic lung disease. Another was a 49-year-old woman in Miri with blood disease and the third was a 70-year-old woman in Bintulu with hypertension and diabetes.

Another three deaths were recorded on Oct 14. One was in Sarikei involving a woman aged 74 with hypertension and dyslipidemia. Another was in Kuching involving a 77-year-old man who had hypertension, diabetes and dyslipidemia. The third death was a 74-year-old man in Sarikei who needed assistance in daily living.

There were also three deaths on Oct 15. Two were recorded in Kuching involving a 55-year-old woman with hypertension and auto-immune disease and an 82-year-old woman with hypertension and dyslipidemia. The other death was a 60-year-old man from Betong who had hypertension, diabetes and dyslipidemia. All three passed away in Sarawak General Hospital.