Covid-19: 91.4pc of Malaysia’s adult population fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 16): A total of 91.4 per cent or 21,399,802 of the adult population in Malaysia has completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday (October 15).

According to the Ministry of Health’s data on the CovidNOW portal, 95.1 per cent of the adult population or 22,260,137 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

A total of 174,732 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday, involving both the adult and adolescent population.

This brings the cumulative total of doses administered to adults under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) since February 24 to 46,633,404.

As for teenagers aged 12 to 17 years, 20.2 per cent or 637,079 individuals have completed their vaccination while 77.5 per cent or 2,439,727 others have received at least the first dose of the vaccine since the PICK programme for the adolescent group was launched on September 8. – Bernama