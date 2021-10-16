Covid-19: 97.35 pct of new cases in S’wak in Category 1, 2

KUCHING (Oct 16): New Covid-19 cases that were asymptomatic or with mild symptoms accounted for 97.35 per cent of the 1,055 cases in Sarawak today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

“Of that, 356 cases (33.74 per cent) are in Category 1 (no symptoms) and 671 or 63.60 per cent are in Category 2 (with mild symptoms).

“There are seven cases in Category 3 (lung infection), 10 cases in Category 4 (lung infection and needing oxygen) and 11 cases in Category 5 (lung infection and needing ventilator), which in total accounted for 2.65 per cent of today’s cases,” it said in its daily Covid-19 update.

Kuching continued to top the list of new Covid-19 cases in the state with 288 cases, followed by Miri (218) and Sibu (117).

Districts that recorded double-digit new cases were Bintulu with 64 cases, Betong (36), Serian (32), Mukah (31), Saratok (30), Lawas (28), Sarikei (25), Limbang (22), Samarahan (20), Marudi (18), Subis (15), Kapit (11) and Matu (10).

Both Sri Aman and Song reported nine new cases, while Bau, Pusa and Belaga each recorded eight.

There were five new cases in Meradong, and four each in Daro, Tanjung Manis, Beluru and Telang Usan.

Six districts recorded three new cases each, and they were Asajaya, Kanowit, Julau, Bukit Mabong, Selangau and Tatau.

Two cases each were recorded in Dalat and Pakan.

There was one new case each in Lundu, Simunjan, Kabong, Lubok Antu, and Sebauh.

Only Tebedu did not record any new cases for the day.