‘Good man’ donates forensic medicine equipment worth RM15,215 to Miri Hospital

MIRI (Oct 16): The Forensic Medicine Unit of Miri Hospital here received a set of Leica DM500 Binocular Microscope and a Leica ICC50 W Microscope Camera from a generous donor.

The equipment worth about RM15,215 was donated through the Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Datuk Sebastian Ting after the hospital made a request for them back in August.

“It was donated by a ‘good man’ who don’t want to be mentioned. We received a request for this from Miri Hospital a couple of months ago and it took us quite some time to order it from Kuala Lumpur.

“Today we are very happy that we can officially hand this donation to the hospital so that it can be used by their Forensic Unit,” Ting said after handing over the equipment to Miri Hospital director Dr Jack Wong today.

Also present to witness the handing over ceremony was Dr Vomanasri Krishnan from the Forensic Medicine Unit.

“In some of the post mortems carried out by the Forensic Unit, the process can be expedite with the availability of this microscope.

“Sometimes the next-of-kin may need to claim insurance and they need the post mortem result from the forensic unit. So this will definitely speed up the result in some cases and reduce waiting time,” said Ting.

Meanwhile Dr Wong said the Forensic Medicine Unit have been relying on microscope from the hospital laboratory and will only be able to use the said microscope when staff of the laboratory were not using it.

“We are very thankful to the donor and to Datuk Sebastian Ting for making this happen. It ill definitely help our forensic unit in their work,” he said.