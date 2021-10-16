Jeffrey wins STAR presidency uncontested

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 16): Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan remains as Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) Sabah president after receiving 100 percent nomination from 64 registered divisions throughout Sabah in the Triennial Delegates General Meeting on October 20-21.

STAR Secretary-General Senator Datuk Guandee Kohoi said also won without contesting were Deputy President (Non-Muslim Bumiputera) Datuk Ellron Alfred Angin and three vice-presidents.

“The Triennial General Meeting to be held online involves a general meeting for Wiramuda and Wiranita on October 20 while the general meeting of central delegates is on October 21,” he said in a statement yesterday.

According to Guandee, also won without contesting were three vice-presidents namely Liawan State Assemblyman Datuk Annuar Ayub Aman, STAR Silam Division Head, Nawawi Saking (Bumiputera Muslim) and STAR Karambunai Division head, Kapitan Stephen Teo (Chinese).

Guandee added a voting process by 10 delegates from each division to select the contesting candidates was held throughout the state1 on October 10-18.

“The election results for each post will be announced on October 20 for Wiramuda and Wiranita while for the central level posts will be announced at the end of the delegates general meeting on October 21,” he said.

Meanwhile, Guandee said the general meeting of delegates will see the tabling of several motions related to constitutional amendments.