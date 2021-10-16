Julaihi: New contractor appointed to complete Sebuyau Chalet

KUCHING (Oct 16): A new contractor Urbanpro Development Sdn Bhd has been appointed to complete ‘Sebuyau Chalet’ estimated at RM4.9 million in nine months, said Sebuyau assemblyman Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

The Assistant Minister for Infrastructure and Ports Development said the new contractor was appointed to complete the work which could not be delivered by the previous contractor.

“The contract awarded to the previous contractor was terminated due to the contractor’s failure to complete the work as scheduled.

“The new contractor is expected to comply with the nine-month schedule from today (Oct 15),” he announced on his Facebook page after witnessing the handover of the project by Simunjan District Council to Urbanpro Development Sdn Bhd.

According to Julaihi, the Sebuyau Chalet, which is one of the components of Sebuyau New Township, is located by the Sebuyau River.

“This chalet is a project for the people approved by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg,” he said.

He thanked Abang Johari for approving the project, which is expected to boost local tourism in the near future.