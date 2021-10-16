Light touch regulation on cloud services to enhance data protection – MCMC

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 16): The light touch regulation on cloud services in Malaysia from Jan 1 next year is to provide data protection to users and related agencies.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said there were concerns over data security after taking into account the increasing use of cloud services in the daily lives of Malaysians.

“This regulatory approach will ensure cloud service providers maintain a high level of data security, data privacy, data protection and user data flow,” the commission said in a statement today.

MCMC said it took a cloud services regulatory approach through a licensing method so that MCMC had the flexibility to issue technical standards that could be produced with industry players.

“The imposition of any conditions to comply with such standards can only be achieved through a licensing approach. This will ensure best practices are used by cloud service providers,” according to MCMC.

According to MCMC, said it is adopting a no worse off policy approach in formulating appropriate licensing methods for cloud services.

“This means, activities that are currently exempted under the existing licensing framework will continue to be exempted,” it said.

As such, it said, cloud services will be licensed under an Application Service Provider Class (ASP (C),which is specifically designed to provide easy market access and drive industry growth.

It said all companies that provide cloud services that have local presence or through a data center in Malaysia are required to register under the licence annually.

For regulatory purposes, MCMC has defined cloud service as any service provided to end users based on a request over the Internet from a cloud computing provider’s server.

The provision of licensed activities without a license is an offense under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and as such, all service providers are advised to obtain the relevant licence before commencing their operations.

For more information, visit the MCMC website a www.mcmc.gov.my. – Bernama