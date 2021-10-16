Miri St Joseph Alumni Association donates food baskets to student of needy families

MIRI (Oct 16): Fifty one low income families of SK St Joseph students here have received food baskets from Miri St Joseph Alumni Association last Thursday.

The food baskets were presented to the families at the compound of St Joseph’s Cathedral by Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin who is also the association’s adviser and former student of the school.

Among items in the food basket were 10kg rice, biscuits, noodles and cooking oil to name a few. The contribution was a corporate social responsibilities (CSR) initiative of the association, in conjunction with the present pandemic situation.

According to Lee, such charitable programmes are very much encouraged as it helps families in low income group cope with financial challenges during this Covid-19 pandemic.

“These food baskets may be very meaningful for the family of the recipients as many people are badly affected by this Covid-19 pandemic.

“Therefore, I would like to express my appreciation to Miri St Joseph Alumni Association for coming up with this charitable activity,” he said.

Lee also thanked the management of St Joseph’s Cathedral for allowing the handing over ceremony be held at its compound.

Also present to witness the handing over were chairman of Miri St Joseph Alumni Association, Gerald Goh as well as chairman of the school’s Parents Teachers Association (PTA), Goh Ser Seng.