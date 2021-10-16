More vessels can berth at Kuala Baram wharf after dredging — Lee

MIRI (Oct 16): More vessels will be able to use at Reinforced Concrete (R.C) Commercial Wharf at Kuala Baram once the dredging work to deepen its berthing area is completed.

The dredging project costing RM642, 500 which commenced yesterday is scheduled to be completed within six months.

Minister of Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin said the dredging work will deepen the berthing area to enable vessels to access the wharf.

“Because of serious sedimentation, the depth of the wharf during low tide is less than one meter, while during high tide it is just about 1.5 meters,” he told reporters.

He was met at the wharf after witnessing the presentation of the ‘Letter of Acceptance’ to SARA-CHEM Sdn Bhd, the dredging contractor.

Also present were chairman of Sarawak Rivers Board (SRB) Dr Murni Suhaili and owner of SARA-CHEM Sdn Bhd, Allan Goh.

Lee said the R.C Commercial Wharf was handed over from Public Works Department (PWD) to SRB in 1993 and gazetted under Sarawak River (Traffic) Regulation, 1993.

“SRB has received complaints from the shipping operators that the draft at this facility berthing area has become shallow due to serious sedimentation over the years.

“Existing water depth of less than two meters during low tide is the key constraint to berth at this facility since most of these vessels have draft of about three meters or more,” said Lee.

He added that ships berthing at this facility were mainly vessels carrying general cargoes such as building materials and food supplies from Kuching, Sibu and Miri to Marudi.

“With the completion of the upgrading works of the 43.2km road connecting Miri and Marudi in 2019, this wharf became redundant. With this development, SRB has to adapt by converting this wharf to be used by offshore support vessels to ease river traffic congestion in Miri River.

“SRB has also received indication from Sarawak Coastguard Agency for the wharf to be used for their enforcement vessel base. The completion of this dredging work will create an atmosphere for convergence of multi stake users in the riverine transportation industry resulting in better utilisation of government asset and value for money spent,” he disclosed.

He said SRB record shows that before the Covid-19 pandemic from year 2017 until 2019, a total of 381 vessels have berthed with volume of cargoes throughput of 32,079 tons.

During the Covid-19 pandemic from year 2020 until September 2021 a total of 151 vessels have berth at the wharf with volume of cargoes throughput of 26,811 tons.

“With this dredging work and deeper available water, it is expected that more vessels will use this wharf.

“As a solution to maintain the optimum draft for safe berthing at the facility and to allow bigger draft vessels to utilise the facility, SRB has taken measure by carrying out this remedial work of maintenance dredging by deepening berthing area alongside the existing facility with dimension area 80 meters length by 20 meters width which covers the berthing area. It shall be not less than 5 meters in depth below ‘Low Water Level’. Perpendicular to the wharf edge on the outer river side, slope of the dredged section shall be less than 45 degrees in slope,” explained Lee.

He said government agencies and shipping companies wishing to use the wharf have to liaise with SRB for arrangement.