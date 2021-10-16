Mukah cops arrest man transporting diesel without valid papers

SIBU (Oct 16): Mukah police have arrested a 54-year-old man and seized about 32,000 litres of diesel worth about RM68,800 during an operation in Mukah yesterday (Oct 15).

According to Mukah district police chief DSP Muhamad Rizal Alias, the police also seized a trailer lorry worth about RM250,000.

He said the man was arrested during a police check at KM70 Jalan Sibu-Bintulu around 12.30pm yesterday.

“An inspection was carried out and the driver failed to produce any valid documents on the ownership of the controlled items he was carrying,” DSP Muhamad Rizal said in a statement today.

DSP Muhamad Rizal said the man committed an offence under Section 20(1) of the Control of Supply Act 1961 for possessing and keeping of controlled items without a valid permit from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP).

He said the seized items have been handed over to the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) for further action.