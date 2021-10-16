Nanta calls for more Sarawakian entrepreneurs to go into franchise business

KUCHING (Oct 16): Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi has called on more Sarawakian entrepreneurs especially those selling products from the state to go into franchise business.

He said the number of franchises selling Sarawak products or those carrying the state’s image is still few at present.

“As such, I hope those of you with potential to be franchisors, to feature Sarawak products such as kek lapis and kolo mee which are well known throughout Malaysia, as well as featuring other specialities from our beloved state as a form of franchise business.

“I welcome cooperation from experienced franchise companies to be mentors to entrepreneurs and budding entrepreneurs from Sarawak who are going into franchise business and participate in lifting the nation’s economy,” he said when opening the Sarawak-level Affordable and Micro Franchise Programme conducted online today.

According to Nanta again, he would like to see more ‘anak Sarawak’ venturing to be franchisors and he hoped programmes such as the one organised today would be their step to achieving their objective.

He also said the programme was planned to promote franchise business among target groups especially those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sarawak is the fourth state to hold such programme after Terenggannu, Kedah and Sabah.

It is jointly organised by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP)’s direct selling and franchise development division and Malaysian Franchices Association (MFA).

“Hopefully, programmes like this become the starting point for new life careers among the participants,” added Nanta.