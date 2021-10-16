New SK Orang Kaya Mohammad to be completed Feb 8, 2023

BINTULU (Oct 16): The construction of the new SK Orang Kaya Mohammad costing RM42.7 million is expected to be completed on Feb 8, 2023.

Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Integrity and Ombudsman) Datuk Talib Zulpilip hoped pupils would get a more conducive learning experience when the school building is completed.

He said the school which was the first in town could no longer accommodate the increasing number of pupils and its old location in town caused traffic jam.

Thus, a new school has to be built at the new site behind Econsave supermarket.

“The project which started this Jan 8, this year is now 20 per cent completed and we expect it to be completed in February 2023. The new school would be able to accommodate 714 pupils,” he told reporters when met during a site inspection yesterday.

Talip, who is also Jepak assemblyman said he studied at the school in the 1960s and that the school has many educators and community leaders.

General manager of Bintulu Development Authority Datu Muhamad Yakup Kari said a study would be made on the project plans at the old school site.

Assistant Administrative Officer of Bintulu Education Office Mohamad Saufi Usup said the project funded by the Ministry of Education consist of administration block, academic block, 30 classrooms, preschools, canteen, roofed assembly field or sports field and guard house.

Also present were deputy officer of Bintulu Education Office Tero Bayel and other officers from the education office.