NUMed to hold webinar on cultivating mentally resilient workforce on Oct 22

KUCHING (Oct 16): Newcastle University Medicine Malaysia (NUMed) will be holding a webinar on ‘Forward NUMed: Cultivating A Mentally Resilient Workforce’ Oct 22.

NUMed in a press release said the webinar supported by the College of Physicians will be focusing on mental health issues in the workplace.

“Workplace mental health and management are intricately intertwined and there is compelling evidence that organisations with higher level of mental well-being are more productive. Individuals with high degree of job resilience are essential for maintaining effective practices .

“The primary aim of this webinar is to raise awareness about mental health concerns in the workplace and spark discussions on how to create an inclusive workplace that accepts and supports individuals with mental health issues in Malaysia,” it stated.

Mental health experts and advocates from various mental health associations and communities will give participants the opportunity to garner different perspectives from corporate leaders, professionals, psychologists, and education specialists, to name a few.

Dato’ Aliyah Karen, founder of AKRAB Resources & Yayasan Health on World (YHOW), will talk on ‘Moulding The Future of Workplace Mental Health in Malaysia’ to give an overview of Malaysian mental health concerns and available support.

The panel discussion that follows will focus on how an organisation can help employees manage job stress and anxiety besides providing vital assistance to those experiencing mental health issues at work. Panelists will also examine how businesses can maintain healthy workforce while reducing stigma that prevents employees from seeking help.

According to Forward NUMed’s organising chairperson and chief operating officer of NUMed, Premila Nair, the webinar will provide significant insights into how organisations should manage mental health concerns as early detection and support lead to greater productivity and employee retention.

“This webinar provides a framework for corporate leaders and individuals to engage in conversations with employees or colleagues who may need assistance due to mental health issues. There will also be further discussions about how employees can manage job stress and build resilience during the Covid-19 outbreak,” Nair stated.

She added that the webinar is a source of inspiration and education, imparting invaluable lessons learned that will cast a light on how to handle workplace stress and create a resilient workforce for present and future professionals, corporate leaders, and employees.

Registration for the free webinar is now open with limited seats available. Certificates of participation will be given.

For more information, visit https://forwardnumed.newcastle.edu.my/.