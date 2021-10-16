Putatan shop owners need electricity supply

PUTATAN (Oct 16): Owners and tenants of the commercial lots at Putatan Commercial Centre are pleading with Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) to allow them an appointment to apply for electricity supply and pay their deposit.

Spokesperson for the owners and tenants, Ho Eng said that the occupation certificate (OC) for the Putatan Commercial Centre was obtained since Aug 5, this year, but until now, the occupants still do not have electricity supply because of the cumbersome new appointment system introduced by SESB due to the Movement Control Order (MCO) that requires clients to book an appointment online.

He explained that the SESB appointment system requires people wanting to deal with SESB to book an appointment slot online.

“The problem is there is no vacancy for months,” he said.

Ho Eng added that the owners and tenants at the centre need to carry out their business operations and they need electricity to be supplied to them.

He reminded that the owners and tenants must pay their loans to the bank or monthly rentals despite the absence of electricity.

“This is an economic loss to everyone. I feel that this SESB service is not acceptable and must be highlighted.”

Ho Eng also described the system introduced by SESB as inefficient and is not consumer friendly.

“As a service provider, this is not acceptable,” he said to reporters at the affected shop lots on Saturday.

A tenant of two shoplots at the centre, fruit supplier Suda Siraing, echoed Ho Eng’s statement.

“The next available slot for appointment with SESB is in November or December,” he said.

He added that due to the absence of electricity supply, he already suffered a huge loss early this month when he was unable to store the fruits he ordered properly.

Suda however said that he was finally able to secure an appointment yesterday and had paid the deposit for electricity supply.

“I am told that I will have electricity supply by Monday (18 Oct).

He hoped SESB would consider the difficulties facing the owners and tenants at the centre and reevaluate the online appointment system which causes difficulties to their clients.