SASA Sibu scouting for local arm wrestling talents

SIBU (Oct 16): Sarawak Armwrestling Association (SASA) Sibu is out to scout for more local arms wrestlers to join the association.

According to pro-tem chairman Smets Gabriel, the sport has been getting more popular of late, with more athletes jumping on the bandwagon and hoping to build a name for themselves.

“This is an opportunity for you to showcase your prowess and all those interested in arm wrestling are invited to join us,” he said during a press conference today.

Also present at the press conference were SASA Kuching president Matthew Dominic Barin and SASA Sibu pro-tem secretary Gavin Nyalong.

Smets said they had already submitted their application to Sarawak Sports Commissioner for approval.

“Once approved, we will spring into aggressive action, start our recruitment drive and venture into the schools to scout for more talented students who may have all the hidden arm wrestling talents.”

Smets, however, admitted that it was still too early to talk about going to the schools to headhunt student talents since they would have to get the green light from the Education Department.

Currently SASA Sibu has 160 members, and Smets expected the figure to soar in the near future.

He said SASA Sibu had produced a few outstanding athletes in the past arm wrestling competition.

Among them is Wan Mazlan Wan Abdul Rahman who won the second place in the state-level arm wrestling tournament (Masters 40 & above) held in Kuching last year.

Junior arm wrestler, Evan Stanley also took part in the Talent Search Program held in Kuching last year and returned with a second placing.

‘I am sure we still have many outstanding arm wrestlers out there and their talents are waiting to be unearthed,” he added.

With an association, Smets said it would be a better platform for the players to mix, train and share their knowledge on the sport.

He said the association could also help to look into the interests of the athletes and provide all the necessary support, both physically and financially.

Smets also thanked SASA president Matthew Dominic Barin for rendering support and provide counseling to SASA Sibu, and played an important role in helping set up the Sibu branch.

“There are still lots of areas which are raw to us and we need the guidance from SASA Kuching so as to better manage our association and promote the sport accordingly,” he said.

Meanwhile, Matthew said he will lend guidance and support to SASA Sibu on the areas of arm wrestling.

He also expressed confident that SASA Sibu would be able to unearth and nurture more potential players to become national or even international champions.

Besides SASA Sibu, the other affiliates of SASA Kuching are SASA Samarahan, SASA Kapit, SASA Bintulu and SASA Miri with a total membership of more than 1,000.

Matthew also disclosed that the association planned to organise the 4th edition of the state-level Arm Wrestling Championship in Bintulu on Nov 27.

“Of course, that is subjected to the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic. If the situation permits, we may stage it in Bintulu and outside Kuching for the first time,” he added.

Kuching hosted the first three editions of the championship.

Meanwhile, those interested to join SASA Sibu can call Gavin at telephone number 014 5798727.