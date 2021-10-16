State govt to enhance telco services in Kapit via BWA

MIRI (Oct 16): The state government, through Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA), Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC) and Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), will enhance telecommunication services throughout the state, particularly in Kapit with the implementation of Broadband Wireless Access (BWA) at more than 100 sites in the division alone.

SMA general manager Dr Zaidi Razak in a briefing during a courtesy visit made by Kapit District Council walikota Lating Minggang in Kuching yesterday said the over 100 sites in the division were among 523 BWA sites to be implemented in Sarawak.

“The difficulties and challenges faced by the people in various parts of the state such as Kapit are known by the state government.

“Apart from BWA, 21 out of 200 sites for the Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) have been implemented by SMA Wifi Saluran in Kapit,” said Zaidi.

According to him, Saluran (Sarawak Linking Urban, Rural and Nation) is a Sarawak government’s initiative to provide connectivity and internet access to all corners of the state. The Wifi Saluran is one of the Saluran initiatives.

Additionally, under the Saluran initiatives, he said 21 out of 150 sites of the Sarawak Rural Broadband Network (MySRBN) had been implemented in Kapit, and an additional 14 sites to be implemented in the division soon.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg announced in April that the state government had allocated RM200 million for SDEC to set up the 150 sites.

“The ultimate objective of Saluran initiative is to extend the reach of 4G network through the upgrading of existing infrastructure and expand the telecommunications coverage to all areas including the less viable areas.

“In the past, the telecommunications coverage was solely managed by the federal government via MCMC. For the Saluran initiative, MCMC and SMA will be helping to drive the initiative,” Zaidi said.

The briefing by SMA was held in response to the recent petition signed by more than 1,000 people in Kapit demanding better communication services. The issue was also highlighted by Lating who sent the petition to Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi, requesting for more attention from telecommunication service providers for the needs of the Kapit folk.

During the briefing, Lating said uninterrupted services was needed by students and teachers in Kapit as partial online learning continues.

He added it was vital for telecommunications service providers to upgrade and enhance their network service facilities in order to cater to the needs of local people.