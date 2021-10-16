S’wak election can be held during Emergency as long as King, TYT and CM agree – Wan Junaidi

KUCHING (Oct 16): The Sarawak state election can be held during the State of Emergency as long as the King, Head of State and Chief Minister agrees, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Parliament) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

However, he added, two conditions in the Sarawak Emergency Proclamation 2021 that must be met before the election can be called.

Firstly, the state of emergency can be shortened by the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong if necessary, and secondly, if the King agrees to it after consulting with the Head of State and the Chief Minister.

“Would this happen? Don’t ask me as this falls under the jurisdiction of the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong, Head of State and the Chief Minister,” he said when met at the earth breaking ceremony for Masjid Mutiara Iman, Taman Sepakat Jaya 2 in Demak Laut today.

The Sarawak Legislative Assembly’s five-year term expired in June this year, but the election has been postponed following the declaration of Emergency by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong until February 2 next year.

When asked about the candidates for three seats under Santubong parliament, Wan Junaidi who is its MP, said that the three incumbents are still able to serve the people.

“In my opinion, these three (Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu-Tanjong Datu, Dr Hazland Hipni-Demak Laut and Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi-Pantai Damai) are still strong and working hard, why should we drop them? They also received support from their own constituents.”

Asked about Tanjong Datu specifically, he said he was not informed officially and said that Jamilah has been doing very well.

But if she wants to step down, he said, it is a matter between her and the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Wan Junaidi said that he will work together with the State government to return of the state’s rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

He stressed that the MA63 is very important to Sarawak and Sabah, and the fight for it would be carried out systematically and strategically, and not by using force, harsh words, but by using diplomatic ways.

Present were Dr Hazland and Masjid Mutiara Iman Development Committee chairman Abdul Raof En.